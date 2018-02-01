Trump flexes executive power, says he may get 'involved' in DOJ document dispute

Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was considering using his executive power to "get involved" in a document dispute between the Department of Justice and congressional Republicans that's tied to federal investigations of his campaign's ties to Russia.
Trump-allied Republicans have been sparring with the Justice Department for weeks over the lawmakers' requests to obtain documents related to the Russia investigation and the Hillary Clinton email probe. It was not immediately clear what Trump means about getting "involved."
Breaking News Emails
The tweet earned a quick reprimand from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who told the president, "do not go down this road."
The Wednesday morning spat comes after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the Justice Department "is not going to be extorted" by Congressional Republicans who had drafted articles of impeachment against him over the document dispute.
"We have a responsibility to work with the Congress, but they have a responsibility to understand that their duty is not to interfere with ongoing investigations with the Department of Justice," Rosenstein said Tuesday.
The House Judiciary Committee reached an agreement with Department of Justice over documents pertaining to FBI's actions during the 2016 election in April, after months of haggling over redactions and and other issues.
But the conservative Freedom Caucus is still pursuing more information related to investigations into Clinton and Trump during and after the 2016 election, alleging improper bias in the Clinton probe and that there was no legitimate reason for an investigation of the Trump investigation.