Trump flexes executive power, says he may get 'involved' in DOJ document dispute

The tweet earned a quick reprimand from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who told the president, "Do not go down this road."

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, argued that Republicans are "clearly trying to sabotage Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. There is no reason for them to demand key strategic documents about an ongoing criminal investigation except to do damage to the investigation."

The Wednesday morning feudingcame a day after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the Justice Department "is not going to be extorted" by congressional Republicans who had drafted articles of impeachment against him over the document dispute.