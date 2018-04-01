Trump on Giuliani: 'He'll get his facts straight'

Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump defended his loose-lipped new lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Friday and insisted he was still learning "the subject matter" as it relates to the Stormy Daniels payment.
"Rudy is a great guy, but he just started a day ago," Trump told reporters, days after Giuliani revealed in a Fox News interview that the president had reimbursed his lawyer Michael Cohen the $130,000 that Cohen paid porn star Daniels days before the 2016 election for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump.
Cohen had said previously that he paid Daniels out of his own pocket and without Trump's knowledge. Giuliani told NBC News Friday that he plans to issue a "correction" to his statements, which Trump also hinted at.
"He's working hard. He’s learning the subject matter. And he's going to be issuing a statement, too," Trump said of the former New York mayor as reporters peppered him with questions about Giuliani's revelation on the White House South Lawn. "Rudy knows it’s a witch hunt. He started yesterday. He’ll get his facts straight."
Trump hired Giuliani to join his legal team last month.
Giuliani, who is also a former U.S. attorney and a failed presidential candidate, caused a sensation on Wednesday when he went on Fox News' “Hannity” and — to the evident surprise of the show’s host — seemed to contradict Trump's denials that he knew about the payment Cohen made to Daniels.
Later, in an interview with NBC News, Giuliani insisted that he had only shared details of the payment to Daniels with Trump about a week ago.
"I don’t think the president realized he paid him (Cohen) back for that specific thing until we (his legal team) made him aware of the paperwork," he said.
Giuliani said the president responded, “Oh my goodness, I guess that’s what it was for.”
When asked how many payments Trump had made, Giuliani told NBC News the president started paying Cohen back in January 2017 and that altogether there were "about 12 installments of $35,000 each."
The money, totaling an estimated $420,000, also covered other expenses and fees for Cohen, Giuliani said, but he was unable to provide details.
Giuliani’s admissions apparently caught other White House staffers by surprise and raised questions about whether he and Trump, his longtime friend and ally, were on the same page
Asked point blank whether Trump lied about not knowing about the payment to Daniels, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted “this was information that the president didn’t know at the time, but eventually learned.”
Sanders also batted away a question about how Trump still could not have known about the payment if he began paying Cohen back — as Giuliani stated — in January 2017.
“Again, I’m not going to get into those details,” Sanders said.
MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch, however, said Cohen told him late Thursday night that Giuliani "doesn't know what he's talking about."
Daniels claims she had a one night stand with Trump in 2006 and was paid off to keep quiet about it just before the November 2016 election. Both Cohen and Trump aides have denied any affair.
But the payments, however, are suspect because neither Cohen's payment nor Trump’s reimbursement were reported to the Federal Elections Commission.
Giuliani even admitted to Fox News that it would have been politically problematic for news of the Daniels deal to break in the month before the election.
“Imagine if that came out on Oct. 15, 2016, in the middle of the last debate with Hillary Clinton,” Giuliani said Thursday morning on "Fox and Friends."
Later, in an interview with NBC News, Giuliani denied that his remarks amounted to an admission that the payment was a campaign contribution, and argued the payment had nothing to do with the campaign.
“If there was no campaign, Cohen would have made the same payment in the same amount to prevent personal embarrassment and heartache to his wife," Giuliani said, referring to the first lady, Melania Trump.