Trump on Giuliani: 'He'll get his facts straight'

"He's working hard. He’s learning the subject matter. And he's going to be issuing a statement, too," Trump said of the former New York mayor as reporters peppered him with questions about Giuliani's revelation on the White House South Lawn. "Rudy knows it’s a witch hunt. He started yesterday. He’ll get his facts straight."

Trump hired Giuliani to join his legal team last month.

Giuliani, who is also a former U.S. attorney and a failed presidential candidate, caused a sensation on Wednesday when he went on Fox News' “Hannity” and — to the evident surprise of the show’s host — seemed to contradict Trump's denials that he knew about the payment Cohen made to Daniels.

Later, in an interview with NBC News, Giuliani insisted that he had only shared details of the payment to Daniels with Trump about a week ago.

"I don’t think the president realized he paid him (Cohen) back for that specific thing until we (his legal team) made him aware of the paperwork," he said.

Giuliani said the president responded, “Oh my goodness, I guess that’s what it was for.”

When asked how many payments Trump had made, Giuliani told NBC News the president started paying Cohen back in January 2017 and that altogether there were "about 12 installments of $35,000 each."

The money, totaling an estimated $420,000, also covered other expenses and fees for Cohen, Giuliani said, but he was unable to provide details.

Giuliani’s admissions apparently caught other White House staffers by surprise and raised questions about whether he and Trump, his longtime friend and ally, were on the same page

Asked point blank whether Trump lied about not knowing about the payment to Daniels, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted “this was information that the president didn’t know at the time, but eventually learned.”

Sanders also batted away a question about how Trump still could not have known about the payment if he began paying Cohen back — as Giuliani stated — in January 2017.

“Again, I’m not going to get into those details,” Sanders said.

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch, however, said Cohen told him late Thursday night that Giuliani "doesn't know what he's talking about."