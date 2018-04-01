Giuliani clarifies comments about Trump, Stormy Daniels payment

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Rudy Giuliani issued a statement Friday attempting to clarify remarks he'd made in recent days about a $130,000 payment that lawyer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

In his statement, Giuliani, one of President Donald Trump's lawyers, said the payment did not amount to a campaign finance violation because it "was made to resolve a personal and false allegation in order to protect the President's family."

"It would have been done in any event, whether he was a candidate or not," Giuliani said of the payment 11 days before the election.

That was an attempt to clean up what Giuliani had said in an interview Thursday on "Fox and Friends," when he suggested Trump could have faced political fallout if Daniels' claim she had an affair with Trump had become public before Election Day — a remark experts told NBC News raised serious questions about whether the unreported payment constituted a campaign finance violation, even if it didn't come from campaign funds.

"Imagine if that came out on Oct. 15, 2016, in the middle of the last debate with Hillary Clinton,” Giuliani said on "Fox and Friends," referring to Daniels' claim that she had a one-night stand with Trump in 2006.

Cohen and Trump aides have denied any affair.