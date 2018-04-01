Giuliani clarifies comments about Trump, Stormy Daniels payment

That was an attempt to clean up what Giuliani had said in an interview Thursday on "Fox and Friends," when he suggested Trump could have faced political fallout if Daniels' claim she had an affair with Trump had become public before Election Day — a remark experts told NBC News raised serious questions about whether the unreported payment constituted a campaign finance violation, even if it didn't come from campaign funds.

"Imagine if that came out on Oct. 15, 2016, in the middle of the last debate with Hillary Clinton,” Giuliani said on "Fox and Friends," referring to Daniels' claim that she had a one-night stand with Trump in 2006.

Cohen and Trump aides have denied any affair.

Giuliani also said in his statement Friday that his "references to timing" in media interviews this week were "not describing my understanding of the President's knowledge, but instead, my understanding of these matters."

Giuliani had said Thursday on Fox News that Trump learned about the payment to Daniels "10 days ago."

Last month, Trump answered "no" when asked by reporters if he had been aware of Cohen's payment to Daniels.