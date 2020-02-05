President Donald Trump, in his third State of the Union speech Tuesday night, will issue a stark warning amid the chaotic beginnings of the 2020 presidential race, telling the nation that "we will never let socialism destroy" the U.S. health care system, according to excerpts of the speech released by the White House.
Trump's address to the nation will come as he remains on trial in the Senate, but he isn't expected to broach the topic of impeachment.
He will, however, take a swipe at Democrats, who officially kicked off their presidential nominating contest on Monday — but with extraordinary glitches.
"We will never let socialism destroy American health care," Trump will say, according to the excerpts — an apparent attack on the "Medicare For All" policy proposed by Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Warren, I-Vt., and embraced by others in the field.
Trump, according to the excerpts, will also largely focus on an economic messages, taking credit for a booming economy and pointing to what he says are his numerous economic accomplishments.
"Three years ago, we launched the Great American Comeback. Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results," he will say, according to the excerpts.
"In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American Decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny," Trump will say. "We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back."
Trump, according to the excerpts, will focus on job creation and the record-low unemployment rates in the U.S., as well as his signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
"The vision I will lay out this evening demonstrates how we are building the world’s most prosperous and inclusive society. One where every citizen can join in America’s unparalleled success, and where every community can take part in America’s extraordinary rise," Trump will say.
Trump, however, wasn’t expected to touch on impeachment in the speech. In fact, according to two administration officials, the word “impeachment” isn’t currently in any of the drafts of his speech — although, drafts are still being circulated.
One administration official told NBC News that Trump, by speaking “past” impeachment, will be able to send the message to Americans that he’s working on behalf of them and not getting distracted by the trial.
Officials told NBC News that the speech will not resemble a Trump campaign rally speech. Rather, they said, the president's emphasis will be on initiatives important to the White House.
White House officials said the speech would be split into five parts: An economic message called the “Blue Collar Boom” — a focus on the needs of working families; lowering health care costs; immigration’ and national security.
Trump’s nationally televised address comes amid his Senate impeachment trial. The Senate will vote on Trump’s verdict Wednesday and is widely expected to acquit the president on two articles of impeachment: Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The articles stem from the accusations against Trump that he withheld almost $400 million in aid to pressure Ukraine's president into announcing an investigation into his potential 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. and his son Hunter Biden.
Among Trump’s expected guests at his State of the Union address were Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Other guests, according to a list provided by the White House, will include military families and “hardworking local leaders.”