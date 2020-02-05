Trump delivers State of the Union address on eve of expected acquittal in Senate impeachment trial

President Donald Trump, in his third State of the Union speech Tuesday night, issued a stark warning amid the chaotic beginnings of the 2020 presidential race, telling the nation that "we will never let socialism destroy" the U.S. health care system.
Trump's address to the nation came as he remains on trial in the Senate, but he wasn't expected to broach the topic of impeachment.
He did, however, take a swipe at Democrats, who officially kicked off their presidential nominating contest on Monday — but with extraordinary glitches.
"To those watching at home tonight, I want you to know. We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare" Trump said — an apparent attack on the "Medicare For All" policy proposed by Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and embraced by others in the field.
Trump, however, largely focused on an economic message, taking credit for a booming economy and pointing to what he says are his numerous economic accomplishments.
Three years ago, we launched the 'Great American Comeback.' Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results," he said.
"In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American Decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny," Trump said. "We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back."
"Our country is thriving and highly respected again," Trump said. "The years of economic decay are over."
"The state of the union is stronger than ever before," he added.
Trump focused large chunks of his speech on job creation and the record-low unemployment rates in the U.S. — dubbing the growth a "blue-collar boom" — as well as his signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
"The vision I will lay out this evening demonstrates how we are building the world’s most prosperous and inclusive society. One where every citizen can join in America’s unparalleled success, and where every community can take part in America’s extraordinary rise," Trump said.
Trump, however, wasn’t expected to touch on impeachment in the speech. In fact, according to two administration officials, the word “impeachment” isn’t currently in any of the drafts of his speech — although, drafts are still being circulated.
One administration official told NBC News that Trump, by speaking “past” impeachment, will be able to send the message to Americans that he’s working on behalf of them and not getting distracted by the trial.
Partisan tensions, however, were on full display from the moment Trump entered the chamber.
As Trump was announced, there was loud applause on the Republican side and in the galleries.
A trio of House impeachment managers, however — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Jason Crow, D-Calif., — did not clap at all.
After he reached the lectern, Trump did not shake the hand of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
In addition, many Democrats remained seated and still during many of the lines Trump delivered that prompted raucous applause from Republicans.
Eight Democratic House members skipped the event altogether, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
Trump’s nationally televised address comes amid his Senate impeachment trial. The Senate will vote on Trump’s verdict Wednesday and is widely expected to acquit the president on two articles of impeachment: Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The articles stem from the accusations against Trump that he withheld almost $400 million in aid to pressure Ukraine's president into announcing an investigation into his potential 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. and his son Hunter Biden.
Among Trump’s guests at his State of the Union address were Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.
Trump dedicated a portion of the speech to him, announcing him as the "true and legitimate president of Venezuela."
"Mr. President, please take this message back to your homeland. All Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom," Trump said. "Socialism destroys nations. But always remember, freedom unifies the soul."
Other guests, according to a list provided by the White House, will include military families and “hardworking local leaders.”