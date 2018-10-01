Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The three Americans freed from North Korean labor camps waved and smiled as they were greeted by President Donald Trump at a military base near Washington early Thursday.

Kim Hak-song, Kim Dong-chul and Kim Sang-duk, who is also known as Tony Kim, were granted amnesty by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after spending up to two years in detention accused of crimes against the regime.

"It is like a dream. We are very, very happy," Kim Dong-chul told reporters through a translator after arriving back in the U.S.

Trump expressed gratitude to the North Korean dictator and said he was optimistic about their planned talks.

"We want to thank Kim Jong Un," the president said. "I really think he wants to do something ... and bring his country into the real world. I really think we have a very good chance of doing something very meaningful."

The plane carrying the three American citizens of Korean descent touched down at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 2:42 a.m. ET, more than 20 hours after they were handed over to U.S. officials at a hotel in Pyongyang.

The trio was accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who had been visiting North Korea to finalize a place and time for historic face-to-face talks between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Alongside first lady Melania Trump, the president walked up the steps of the plane to shake hands with the former detainees before they were taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center to be examined.

Trump told reporters it was "a special night for these three really great people," adding, "They've been through a lot."