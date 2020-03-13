Trump to hold Friday afternoon press conference on coronavirus

Trump has faced increasing criticism over his administration's response to the pandemic.
Image: President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office on March 12, 2020.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office on March 12, 2020.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

By Adam Edelman

President Donald Trump announced that he will hold a press conference Friday afternoon about the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!” Trump tweeted.

The president's tweet comes amid the rapid spread of the virus and as the White House has scrambled to craft a strategy to shift Trump's response to the outbreak, which had been focused on downplaying the threat and accusing the media of creating undue concern.

