Trump to hold Friday afternoon press conference on coronavirus

By Adam Edelman
President Donald Trump announced that he will hold a press conference Friday afternoon about the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!” Trump tweeted.
The president's tweet comes amid the rapid spread of the virus and as the White House has scrambled to craft a strategy to shift Trump's response to the outbreak, which had been focused on downplaying the threat and accusing the media of creating undue concern.