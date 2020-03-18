Trump to hold news conference with FDA developments on coronavirus

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he plans to hold a press conference Wednesday to "discuss very important news from the FDA" about the coronavirus.
He did not announce the time or any additional details in teasing the event on Twitter, though the White House coronavirus task force is expected to hold a press briefing at 11:30 a.m. ET. The president has participated in some of these briefings at the White House, dropping in to either make a statement or take questions from reporters over the last week.
Trump again referred to coronavirus as "the Chinese Virus" in his tweet which he has done in recent days. Many officials, including the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have condemned the phrase, saying it's inaccurate and potentially harmful because it promotes racist associations between the coronavirus and people from China.
Trump's official schedule Wednesday so far says that in the morning, he will participate in a phone call with airline executives on the coronavirus response and in a business round table quarterly meeting by teleconference. In the afternoon, he's scheduled to participate in a phone call with physicians and in a briefing with nurses.