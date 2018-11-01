Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

ELKHART, Ind. — Two days after withdrawing from a nuclear deal with Iran, President Donald Trump said Thursday that he wants to pursue a new accord with Tehran that is better for the U.S. and “better for them.”

“I hope to be able to make a deal with them, a good deal, a fair deal — a good deal for them, better for them,” Trump said at a campaign rally. “But we cannot allow them to have nuclear weapons. We must be able to go to a site and check that site. We have to be able to go into their military bases to see whether or not they’re cheating.”

The emphasis on the possibility of reaching a new agreement with Iran comes as critics — including former President Barack Obama — have noted that Trump’s decision to restore sanctions on Iran could hurt his chances of getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

His remarks on a way forward with Iran could send two signals to Pyongyang in advance of a historic June 12 Singapore summit between the U.S. president and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: that he’s not totally abandoning the idea of a peaceful resolution with Tehran — and that he’ll use all of his leverage in negotiating with North Korea.