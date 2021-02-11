Trump impeachment trial Day 3: Democrats to press their case against former president

The third day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will kick off Thursday at noon ET, with the Democratic House impeachment managers set to conclude their opening arguments.

The managers have remaining more than half of the total 16 hours they were allotted to make their arguments but they may not use all that time.

The managers have said their case on Thursday will be a "continuation of laying out what happened — the terrible toll Trump’s actions took and the further support of Trump’s role in assembling, inflaming and inciting the insurrection." It is possible they could present more never-seen-before materials.

On Wednesday, during the first day of their arguments, Democratic impeachment managers played previously unseen security video of the Capitol riot, creating a graphic reconstruction of the attack and making a case for Trump's culpability and conviction.

The retelling, presented by two House impeachment managers, wove together the new video from inside the Capitol with clips recorded by rioters. The video showed striking scenes of violence faced by Capitol police officers and put on display just how close some senators came on Jan. 6 to confrontations with a mob that had declared deadly intent.

Trump is the first president to have been impeached twice by the House and he is the first former president to be put on trial in the Senate. He was impeached by the House on Jan. 13 on an article charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the violent riot by a pro-Trump mob at the Capitol the prior week.

The new security video showed congressional staffers running for their lives and barricading themselves inside offices to escape the rioting mob, members of Congress being evacuated just feet from an attacker being held at gunpoint by police, and several previously unknown near-misses between senators and rioters inside the building.

Panicked officers were heard on newly released audio recordings from police radios pleading for backup and urgent medical care as they reported that multiple officers had been injured.

Senators from both parties seemed shaken by the video presentation, which blared at high volume in the Senate chamber.

The question remains, however, whether the footage and arguments will shift the views of any of the 44 Republican senators who voted Tuesday that the trial itself is unconstitutional. Unless 11 republicans who voted that the trial is unconstitutional turned around and voted to convict, Trump will be acquitted. It takes a supermajority — 67 votes — to convict. Anything less than that results in acquittal.

Trump's attorneys will present their opening arguments, likely beginning Friday, and when opening arguments for both sides are done, senators will be able to question the two sides for four hours by submitting written questions to Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the Senate president pro tempore, who is presiding over the trial and who will read them aloud.