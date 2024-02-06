Trump indicates it's time for RNC chair Ronna McDaniel to step down

Former President Donald Trump on Monday indicated that Ronna McDaniel should leave her post as head of the Republican National Committee, in a shift from his past praise for the RNC chair.

During a Newsmax interview, Trump was asked if he thinks McDaniel should step aside. He responded affirmatively saying, "Well, I think she knows that. I think she understands that."

The former president's comments come after Trump told Fox News on Sunday that “there’ll probably be some changes” at the RNC when asked about McDaniel's performance. He did not elaborate.

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night, nor did it respond on Sunday after Trump's Fox News remarks.

In a Truth Social post Monday night, Trump referred to McDaniel as his "friend" and cited her role as Michigan GOP chairwoman when he narrowly won the state in the 2016 general election.

"Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth," Trump wrote.

The Republican primary in South Carolina takes place on Feb. 24.