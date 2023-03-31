Trump indicted: What's next in the legal process

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. The exact charge or charges are still unknown because the indictment is under seal, but the case involves the hush money payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Here’s what we know about what happens next in the legal proceeding.

When will the indictment be made public?

Unclear. The district attorney, Alvin Bragg, can ask the court to unseal the charges before Trump appears for his arraignment, which is expected next week, or wait for the first hearing in front of a judge.

Will Trump be arrested?

Trump’s attorneys have indicated that he will surrender and turn himself in for processing. If the case proceeds as other high-profile cases have in the past, he could be processed someplace within the district attorney’s office in lower Manhattan.

That would normally include paperwork, fingerprinting, a mug shot and a cross-check of any outstanding criminal charges, which would all happen behind closed doors. As for when he is actually “under arrest,” once he is in the custody of police officers, at that point he is not free to leave.

Will Trump be handcuffed?

That's unclear, too, but his Secret Service protection detail might complicate matters.

What happens at the arraignment?

Trump is expected to appear in person for his arraignment next week, as early as Tuesday.

That’s the first time the charges against him will be read in open court. Trump or his attorney on his behalf would enter a plea, and he would then be released with another court date. Trump would not have to post bail given the nature of the charges.

Will there be cameras in the courtroom?

It’s up to the judge. Given the historic nature of the events, media outlets will likely make the request, but the judge doesn’t have to allow cameras.

Who will preside over the arraignment?

NBC News confirmed that the arraignment will be presided over by Judge Juan Merchan, the same judge who recently heard the case against the Trump Organization for tax fraud. The judge has tangled with Trump’s defense lawyers in the past. Merchan could also preside over the new case, if it goes forward to trial, or it could go to another judge.

Can Trump still run for president?

Yes. The Constitution doesn’t say anything about disqualifying a person for office based on pending criminal charges or a conviction.

Can Trump continue to rail against the prosecution?

All defendants have a right to vigorously defend their innocence, but Trump can’t threaten the prosecutor without risking other legal charges under New York law.

The judge could also issue a gag order to prevent Trump from speaking about the case. In the weeks leading up to the indictment vote, Trump escalated his attacks on Bragg and the judicial system. He also warned of "death and destruction" if he were charged.

How long will this case take to get to trial?

Potentially, a very long time. Trump has made it very clear he will fight the charges. He’s entitled to “discovery” — the evidence prosecutors have gathered in their investigation, including grand jury minutes, potentially offering a glimpse into witness testimony. And then Trump’s attorneys will likely file pre-trial motions to get the case dismissed on legal grounds before it even reaches a jury.

Is Trump facing jail time if convicted?

In theory, yes. The charge of falsifying business records in the first degree is a low-level felony carrying up to four years in prison.

In reality, it’s uncertain whether Bragg would recommend Trump serve time behind bars (especially given Bragg’s stance against non-violent offenses). In the end, if convicted, a judge would decide the appropriate sentence.