The indictment against former President Donald Trump, unsealed Tuesday, details 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his alleged role in hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign. The payments went to two women who have alleged affairs with him, which he denies. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges. Read the full charging document:
Trump indictment full text: Read the court document here
