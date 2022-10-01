Trump intensifies attacks on McConnell with 'death wish' remark on his social media platform

Former President Donald Trump raised the specter of political violence Friday with a fresh attack on Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, suggesting that the GOP leader had “a death wish” because he had voted to approve legislation sponsored by Democrats.

In a post on his Truth Social website, Trump asked if McConnell had supported the unspecified bills "because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am opposed to them."

“He has a DEATH WISH,” Trump added.

While Trump did not specify which Democratic-sponsored bills McConnell supported, the Senate on Thursday passed a bill to keep the government funded in a 72-25 vote that included support from McConnell and other Republicans. Earlier in the week, McConnell said he would back a bipartisan legislation aimed at protecting against election subversion -- putting him at loggerheads with Trump.

When asked about Trump’s comments on Friday, Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich said it was "absurd" to suggest the former president's post could be construed as dangerous.

“Mitch McConnell is killing the Republican Party through weakness and cowardice. He obviously has a political death wish for himself and Republican Party, but President Trump and the America First champions in Congress will save the Republican Party and our nation,” Budowich said in a email to NBC News.

Trump has frequently lambasted McConnell, with the attacks intensifying after the Senate Republican leader rebuked Trump following the Capitol riot. More recent attacks have included derogatory comments about McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, who served as transportation secretary during the Trump administration.

On Truth Social last month, Trump called Chao “crazy,” while referring to McConnell as a “broken down hack politician.”

Chao resigned a day after the attack on the Capitol, when a pro-Trump mob chanted "hang Mike Pence" while storming the building. She later sat for a videotaped interview with the House Jan. 6 committee.

On Friday, Trump said McConnell must “immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!”

Chao was born in Taipei.

NBC News has reached out to McConnell's office for comment.