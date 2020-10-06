Trump kills stimulus talks, tweets no deal until 'after I win' election

President Donald Trump effectively killed any chance at a new coronavirus relief package ahead of the presidential election when he tweeted Tuesday that he won't agree to a deal until "after I win."

"Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19," Trump said of the aide package passed by House Democrats last week, which is actually for $2.2 trillion. "We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country."

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," he continued. "I have asked Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett."

Trump then praised the state of the economy, pointing to the stock market, unemployment, and recent job gains. In the minutes after his tweet, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 400 points.

Initial coronavirus aid expired at the end of July. Current negotiations centered on a package that would have provided another round of direct payments to Americans, enhanced unemployment benefits, and money for schools, testing, small businesses and the airline industry, where substantial layoffs have begun.

Trump slammed the door on a pre-election deal hours after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said more stimulus to the economy is necessary, saying the recovery has "a long way to go."

Pointing to promising recent economic developments, Powell said easing up on added relief could "lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses."

"By contrast, the risks of overdoing it seem, for now, to be smaller," Powell told the National Association for Business Economics. "Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste. The recovery will be stronger and move faster if monetary policy and fiscal policy continue to work side by side to provide support to the economy until it is clearly out of the woods."

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Trump "showed his true colors" in announcing an end to negotiations on Tuesday, saying the decision "demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus" and has "contempt" for everyday Americans.

Congressional negotiators have been deadlocked for months on a new stimulus package after passing initial relief earlier in the year. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had recently resumed talks, though progress had been stalled.

While at Walter Reed Medical Center undergoing treatment for his Covid-19 infection, Trump tweeted Saturday: "OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS."

"WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE," he said. "Thank you!"