By Jane C. Timm

President Donald Trump lashed out over his recent trip to Paris in a series of tweets Tuesday, blaming the Secret Service for his cancelled visit to a cemetery for fallen U.S. soldiers in France on Saturday.

"By the way, when the helicopter couldn’t fly to the first cemetery in France because of almost zero visibility, I suggested driving. Secret Service said NO, too far from airport & big Paris shutdown," the president said on Twitter, while also complaining people didn't report on his Sunday speech during the rain.

Trump's rainy Sunday speech was widely reported, but his attacks on France — including a tweet that proposed modifying wine tariffs — come after the president faced international criticism for both his self-declared nationalism and Saturday's cancelled cemetery visit. Tuesday also marks the anniversary of the devastating terror attacks across Paris three years ago.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel traveled a similar distance by car to another commemorative event, and White House chief of staff John Kelly and Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did make the roughly 50-mile long drive that Trump now says the Secret Service barred him from joining.

In his tweets, the president also pushed back on Macron's declaration Sunday that "nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism."

Speaking steps from Trump and 80 other world leaders, Macron said: “By saying, ‘Our interests first, who cares about the others,’ we erase what a nation holds dearest, what gives it life, what gives it grace and what is essential: its moral values."

Trump on Tuesday suggested Macron's remarks were an attempt to distract from his low approval ratings in the country.

“MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN,” Trump added.

According to Reuters, the French president's office said it refuses to comment on Trump's tweets criticizing France and Macron.