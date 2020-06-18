Trump lashes out at Supreme Court after DACA ruling doesn't go his way

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court on Thursday after the high court ruled in a 5-4 decision that his administration cannot carry out its plan to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

That program has allowed nearly 800,000 young people, known as "Dreamers," to remain in the U.S. and avoid deportation.

"These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives," Trump tweeted Thursday. "We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!"

Trump's comments hours after Thursday's ruling and days after the court ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ Americans from job discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation or transgender status.

"Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?" Trump tweeted Thursday.

In the Thursday decision, Chief Justice John Roberts was the swing vote in the 5-4 decision, dealing Trump a major legal defeat on his key issue of immigration.

Roberts said Thursday that the government failed to give an adequate justification for ending the popular program, which began during the Obama administration.