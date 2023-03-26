Trump lawyer calls post attacking Bragg 'ill-advised,' says 'I'm not his social media consultant'

Donald Trump's lawyer on Sunday distanced himself from his clients' escalating attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as he weighs criminal charges against the former president.

“I’m not his social media consultant," Joe Tacopina said in an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” when pressed by host Chuck Todd whether he would advise a client to personally attack a prosecutor. "I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down when he realized the rhetoric and the folder that was attached to it."

Todd responded, "You're referring to the baseball bat thing, which of course, was featured in The New York Post cover. New York Post thought it was a pretty, pretty rough hit."

Trump has in recent days stepped up his inflammatory rhetoric against the government officials investigating him after falsely predicting last weekend he would be arrested Tuesday in the case involving a hush money payment made during his 2016 campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Bragg is probing how the payments were documented on the books of the Trump Organization.

On Thursday, Trump called Bragg an "animal" backed the liberal megadonor George Soros, who is Jewish, in a post to his social media platform Truth Social. In another Truth Social posting, he appears to have shared an article that contained an image of himself wielding a baseball bat juxtaposed next to an image of Bragg’s head. That post has since been deleted. Early Friday, Trump warned of “potential death and destruction” if he is charged in the hush money case.

Trump has maintained he committed no wrongdoing.

"I’m not going to defend or condemn anything regarding social media. That’s not what I do," Tacopina said Sunday. "I don’t have anything to do… I’m not a Trump PR person. I’m a litigator and a lawyer, and I'm talking about this case in Manhattan."

NBC News reported Friday that the FBI and NYPD are investigating a letter containing a death threat and white powder mailed to Bragg's office, the latest in what a senior law enforcement source described as “several hundred threats” aimed at Bragg and his office in recent weeks.