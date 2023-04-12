Trump lawyer seeks delay in civil rape trial, citing media coverage of indictment

A lawyer for Donald Trump has requested a four-week delay in the civil rape and defamation lawsuit against the former president, arguing that he should be allowed a "cooling off" period following his recent historic indictment by a Manhattan grand jury.

On Tuesday night, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina asked U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan to postpone the trial brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, scheduled to start on April 25, until the end of May.

Tacopina, in a letter to Kaplan, cited a surge of media coverage concerning Trump’s indictment and arraignment in the case involving hush money payments made during the former president's 2016 presidential campaign. He argued that such attention could potentially taint the jury pool and Trump has the right to a fair trial.

“Holding the trial in this case a mere three weeks after these historic events will guarantee that many, if not most, prospective jurors will have the criminal allegations top of mind when judging President Trump against Ms. Carroll’s allegations,” Tacopina wrote, adding that the coverage was “remarkable for its volume and incitement of animus towards” Trump.

Carroll’s lawsuit alleges that Trump raped her at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s, which the former president has repeatedly denied.

Carroll first made the claim in a 2019 book. Trump has said the incident could never have happened because she was “not my type.” His remarks prompted Carroll to file a defamation lawsuit, which claims that Trump tarnished Carroll’s reputation when he denied her accusation.

Tacopina drew parallels between allegations by Carroll and adult film star Stormy Daniels, who alleged she had an affair with Trump and was paid to keep quiet. He argued that jurors selected to hear Carroll's allegations will have the media coverage of Trump's alleged extra-marital affair with Daniels "still ringing in their ears" if the trial is not delayed.

“To avoid this egregious violation of President Trump’s constitutional rights the trial should be adjourned for a brief period to allow the media frenzy to recede," Tacopina wrote. “Widely covered criminal charges against a civil litigant should raise urgent concerns over potential contamination of prospective jurors."

He also said that Trump is a “persistent subject of media coverage,” and that coverage of his recent indictment and arraignment has led to a “more than four-fold increase in coverage” of the civil rape and defamation lawsuit.

The request by Tacopina to delay the trial came hours after the judge in the case issued an order asking parties, including Trump himself, to notify him by April 20 whether they will attend the trial scheduled to start later that month in Manhattan federal court.

Kaplan ruled last month that key witnesses will be allowed to testify and that misogynistic remarks Trump had made about women in the mid-2000s, which at the time he appeared not to know were being recorded, will be allowed to be presented to the jury in the case.

Kaplan has also ruled that he will use an anonymous jury, citing Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric about the justice system.