Apr. 8, 2024, 5:51 PM UTC
Trump trials

Trump makes 11th-hour appeal to delay next week's hush money trial

The former president's attorneys cited a judge's partial gag order and alleged anti-Trump bias in Manhattan as reasons to postpone the proceedings, according to a source.
By Adam Reiss, Lisa Rubin and Dareh Gregorian

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers were in a New York appeals court Monday in an 11th-hour bid to try to delay his impending criminal trial on charges he falsified business records related to hush-money payments.

Lawyers for the former president filed papers at the state Appellate Division say the trial should be pushed back while Trump challenges a partial gag order against him and argues that setting the trial in Manhattan would be unfair because of potential jury bias against him, a source with direct knowledge of the action told NBC News.

The long-shot legal maneuvers come exactly one week before the first criminal trial of a former president is scheduled to start.

The Manhattan district attorney's office declined comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

