Trump is 'likely' to attend his civil fraud trial Thursday

Former President Donald Trump will “likely” attend the trial in the $250 million civil fraud case against him Thursday, a source familiar with his plans told NBC News.

Trump’s attendance, however, is not set in stone.

ABC News first reported that Trump will likely attend his civil fraud trial on Thursday. He is expected to testify Monday as the defense's last witness in the case.

Trump last testified Nov. 6, which followed testimony of his adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Trump is again skipping the Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday night. The former president is instead expected to host a closed-door fundraiser in Florida during the debate, according to two sources familiar with the matter. It marks the first time Trump will not hold a public counterprogramming event during the debates, which he has skipped.

On Tuesday, the day before the debate, Trump will participate in a town hall event with Fox News host Sean Hannity in Iowa, a Republican official with knowledge of the plans told NBC News.