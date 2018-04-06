Trump looks to impose additional $100 billion in China tariffs

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is weighing an additional $100 billion in tariffs on China, raising the stakes in a potential trade war his top aides have tried to downplay.

The president ordered the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) to explore the new trade penalties, beyond the $50 billion in U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports the White House announced Tuesday. China earlier this week announced $50 billion in tariffs on American goods.

"Rather than remedy its misconduct, China has chosen to harm our farmers and manufacturers. In light of China's unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate...and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs," the president said in a statement released Thursday evening.

"I have also instructed the Secretary of Agriculture, with the support of other members of my Cabinet, to use his broad authority to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests."