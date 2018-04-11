Trump looks to impose additional $100 billion in China tariffs

"I have also instructed the Secretary of Agriculture, with the support of other members of my Cabinet, to use his broad authority to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests."

In Beijing, the Commerce Ministry said China doesn’t want a trade war — but isn’t afraid to fight one.

“China will dedicate itself to the end and at any cost and will definitely fight back firmly” if the U.S. persists in its “protectionism,” the ministry said in a statement.

Larry Kudlow, the new director of Trump's National Economic Council, said on Wednesday that "it's possible" Trump's proposed tariffs against China could just be a negotiating tactic.

"It’s part of the process,” Kudlow told reporters, though he cautioned, "I would take the president seriously on this tariff issue.”

Earlier Thursday, at a roundtable on tax reforms in West Virginia, Trump had touched upon the subject, calling China's President Xi Jinping "a friend of mine, and I'm a friend of his." But he hammered Beijing, saying "we can't be taken advantage of any longer."

"We can't continue to allow this to happen, where hundreds of billions of dollars is taken out of our country and our system," he said. "If they make a car, they sell it here, it's 2.5 percent tax. If we make a car and try and get it into China, number one, they won't take it. But if they did, it's 25 percent tax."