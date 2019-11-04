Breaking News Emails
A federal appeals court ruled Monday that President Donald Trump's tax returns must be turned over to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who had subpoenaed the documents from Trump's accounting firm as part of an investigation into the pre-election payoffs to two women who alleged affairs with Trump.
Trump is likely to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court. Trump had earlier lost the initial case before a federal district court.
The three-judge panel wrote in their decision that "any presidential immunity from state criminal process does not extend to investigative steps like the grand jury subpoena at issue here," affirming the lower court's ruling on that question.
Trump is engaged in a series of legal battles across the country to keep his tax returns secret.