By Tom Winter and Allan Smith
A federal judge Monday rejected President Donald Trump’s argument that he was immune from criminal investigations as part of his bid to block a subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney seeking eight years of personal and business tax returns.
A grand jury subpoena for the documents was issued by the Manhattan D.A.’s office a little over a month ago as part a probe into the Trump Organization about payments made to two women who allegedly had affairs with the president.
