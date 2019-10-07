Breaking News Emails

By Tom Winter and Allan Smith

A federal judge Monday rejected President Donald Trump’s argument that he was immune from criminal investigations as part of his bid to block a subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney seeking eight years of personal and business tax returns.

A grand jury subpoena for the documents was issued by the Manhattan D.A.’s office a little over a month ago as part a probe into the Trump Organization about payments made to two women who allegedly had affairs with the president.

Tom Winter

Tom Winter is a New York-based correspondent covering crime, courts, terrorism, and financial fraud on the East Coast for the NBC News Investigative Unit.

Image: Allan SmithAllan Smith

Allan Smith is a political reporter for NBC News.