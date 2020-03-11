Trump to make prime-time address on coronavirus Wednesday night

President Donald Trump said he will address the nation on the coronavirus Wednesday night.
The president said he would be making "both" health and economic related announcements in the Oval Office address, which comes as the number of coronavirus cases across the country exceeded 1,000, with at least 33 deaths. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,400 points.
He later tweeted that the address would take place at 9 p.m. ET.
Trump's earlier remarks came during what he described as a "very important meeting" with big bank executives in the White House.
The president was vague about what measures he might announce, but said, “We’ll be doing a lot of additional work with small businesses ... many billions of dollars” and "additional solutions."
He said he has “already made some decisions actually today but I'll be making some other ones that are very important.”
The president, who's been criticized for focusing on the financial impact of the virus's spread, told reporters, “Our number one priority is the health of the people of our country.”
He said he was optimistic the economy would get back to normal "in a short term period."
"We’re having to fix a problem that four weeks ago nobody thought would be a problem,” Trump said.
"This came out of nowhere, and actually it came out of China."
Asked by a reporter what he would "say to Americans who are concerned that you're not taking this seriously enough and that some of your statements don't match what your health experts are saying," Trump said, "That's CNN. Fake news."
Trump has only delivered a prime time Oval Office address once before, on Jan.8, 2019, when he called for $5 billion to build a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border during a partial government shutdown.