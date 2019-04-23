Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 23, 2019, 12:38 PM UTC By Allan Smith

President Donald Trump accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to make a state visit to the United Kingdom in June, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

Trump, who will be joined by first lady Melania Trump, will make the trip from June 3 to June 5.

The president will meet with the queen and hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May while on the trip, the White House said in a statement, adding that the state visit "will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom."

The White House said the president and first lady will also attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day before traveling to Normandy on June 6 to take part in a similar French ceremony honoring the anniversary at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville-sur-Mer.

"While in France, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron to reinforce continued close cooperation on our shared economic and security interests," the White House statement added.

Trump last visited the United Kingdom in July 2018, where he held bilateral talks with May and also met with the queen.