By Max Burman

President Donald Trump will make a statement at 9 a.m. Sunday, the White House said.

It did not provide additional details, but the statement will come after sources told NBC News that Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the target of a deadly U.S.-led raid in northwestern Syria.

Trump hinted at the news late Saturday.

Something very big has just happened!” he said on Twitter.

Max Burman

Max Burman is a news and homepage editor for NBC News.

Hallie Jackson contributed.