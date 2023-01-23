Trump to make surprise stop in New Hampshire ahead of South Carolina rally

For the first time since becoming a 2024 presidential candidate, Donald Trump plans to visit two of the three early states Saturday, starting with a keynote speech with the New Hampshire GOP in the morning, followed by a larger planned rally in South Carolina.

“We are excited to welcome President Trump back to the Granite State to be the keynote speaker at our 2023 Annual Meeting. President Trump has long been a strong defender of New Hampshire’s First in the Nation Primary Status and we are excited that he will join us to deliver remarks to our Members,” New Hampshire Republican Chairman Stephen Stepanek said in a written statement.

