Trump mocks S.C. GOP Rep. Mark Sanford over affair, endorses opponent

Trump added that he was endorsing Kate Arrington, a GOP state representative, in her challenge of Sanford for his South Carolina's first Congressional District seat.

"She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie!" the president tweeted while en route back to the White House from his Singapore nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The tweets came nine hours after polls had opened in the Palmetto State, and less than three hours before they were slated to close at 7:00 pm. ET.

Prominent Republican members of Congress, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., came to Sanford's defense after Trump's attack on him.

A source on Ryan's political team told NBC News that the Speaker, in keeping with his policy of supporting all GOP incumbents for re-election, backs Sanford.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said Sanford "has been a valued member of the Freedom Caucus and certainly has been a thoughtful member of Congress."

"I am very supportive of his re-election efforts and passage of the tax reform package would not have been possible without his input," Meadows said.

Sanford, the former governor of South Carolina, faced national ridicule when he claimed to be "hiking the Appalachian Trail" after vanishing for days from public view in the state. It turned out he had secretly gone to Argentina during that time to carry on an extramarital affair with Argentinian journalist María Belén Chapur. Sanford divorced his wife.

Sanford finished out his term as governor in 2011 and returned to politics less than two years later, winning a special election for Congress.

Arrington, in a series, of campaign ads, hasn't been shy about reminding voters of the scandal that nearly toppled Sanford's career.

"Mark Sanford and the career politicians cheated on us," she says in one recent ad. "Bless his heart, but it's time for Mark Sanford to take a hike. For real this time."

She has also run an ads highlighting Sanford's criticisms of Trump and saying she'll "work with President Trump, not against him."

Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., discusses his first months back in Congress during an interview in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, in Dec. 18, 2013. Bruce Smith / AP file

Sanford has called the president's steel and aluminum tariffs "an experiment with stupidity," and he has suggested that Trump's rhetoric has been divisive and bad for the country. Sanford also hit Trump's insults of Haiti and African nations "stupid" and has said Trump has done "weird stuff" as president.

Only four Republican members of Congress have voted for Trump-backed legislation less often than Sanford, according to an analysis of voting data by FiveThirtyEight.

And during the 2016 race, Sanford, who supported Trump, nevertheless called on the GOP nominee to release his tax returns.

Sanford has been running an ad buy in recent days that hit back at Arrington's criticism that he hasn't been sufficiently loyal to the president, who won the congressional district by double digits in 2016.

In one of his TV commercials, Sanford tells viewers, "Overwhelmingly, I've voted with the president, and a long list of independent scorekeepers will tell you so."

In another ad, he voiced support for Trump’s signature immigration proposal, saying, "I've supported efforts to secure the border and build a wall."

If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the three-candidate primary race (Dimitry Cherny is also running), the top two will advance to a June 26 runoff election.