GOP Rep. Mark Sanford, attacked by Trump over affair, defeated in South Carolina primary

Earlier Tuesday night, as the results were still coming in, Sanford suggested he was ready to throw in the towel. "I think I'll end up losing this election," he said.

Moments after arriving back in the U.S. from Singapore on Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted his congratulations.

"My political representatives didn’t want me to get involved in the Mark Sanford primary thinking that Sanford would easily win - but with a few hours left I felt that Katie was such a good candidate, and Sanford was so bad, I had to give it a shot," the president said. "Congrats to Katie Arrington!"

Arrington, a political newcomer who has held her seat since 2016, spent the campaign blasting Sanford — who had never lost an election — over his lack of loyalty to Trump and attacked him in ads for a much-publicized extra-marital affair with an Argentinian journalist.

Trump hit Sanford for the affair, too.

"He is better off in Argentina," Trump tweeted, alluding to Sanford's relationship with the Argentinian journalist, which burst into the headlines in 2009 when he was South Carolina's governor.

"Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble," Trump wrote Tuesday afternoon, less than three hours before polls closed. The "MIA" mention was apparently a reference to the then-married Sanford's disappearance from his state for days during the affair when he secretly traveled to Argentina to be with his lover.

Trump also threw his support behind Arrington.

"She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie!" the president tweeted Tuesday while en route back to the White House from his Singapore nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Arrington returned the favor, telling the crowd at her election night party, "We are the party of Donald J. Trump," according to The Post and Courier in Charleston.

Prominent Republican members of Congress, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., came to Sanford's defense after Trump's attack on him. A source on Ryan's political team told NBC News that the Speaker, in keeping with his policy of supporting all GOP incumbents for re-election, backs Sanford.