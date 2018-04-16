Trump 'morally unfit to be president,' Comey says in TV interview

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

President Donald Trump is such an indiscriminate liar that he sometimes doesn't even know he's lying, former FBI Director James Comey said in an interview with ABC News that aired Sunday night. He said Trump was "morally unfit" to hold his office.

In hours-long interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, parts of which aired on "20/20," Comey recounted many of the details he revealed in his memoir, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership." The interview was conducted before NBC News and other news organizations obtained copies of the book and reported many of its details last week, so the discussion included no responses to Trump's tweeted outrage since then.

Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

"Our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are at the core of this country, the most important being truth," Comey said last week, according to a transcript of the entire interview that ABC News published Sunday night. "This president is not able to do that. He is morally unfit to be president."

Trump lies are so promiscuous that "sometimes he's lying in ways that are obvious, sometimes he's saying things that we may not know are true or false, and then there's a spectrum in between," Comey said, according to ABC News.