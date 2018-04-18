Trump 'morally unfit to be president,' Comey says in TV interview

"The challenge of this president is that he will stain everyone around him," he said.

And he indicated that the president's behavior in a one-on-one meeting could have been criminal.

Recounting a key section of his book, Comey said that in a meeting in February 2017, Trump asked Comey to drop the FBI's investigation of Michael Flynn, who had recently resigned as his national security adviser.

He said that when Trump asked him privately to drop the investigation of Flynn — an allegation Trump has denied — it was "certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice." But he said any criminal charge would be up to a prosecutor, who would evaluate Trump's intention.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters during a briefing aboard Air Force One on the way to Florida on Monday that the president did not watch the entire Comey interview, but saw "bits and pieces" and didn't "learn anything new." She also labeled him a "self-admitted leaker" who has "proven to be dishonest."

Comey revealed little in the interview that isn't in the book. But one thing he did offer was his confirmation that the FBI already knew all of the major allegations in the so-called Steele dossier before it even learned of the much-debated 35-page opposition-research document alleging that Trump's presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

While much of the president's invective about the investigation — conducted first by the FBI and then by special counsel Robert Mueller — centers on the opposition dossier, Comey told ABC News that "the investigation was triggered entirely separately from the Steele dossier."

The investigation actually began when the FBI learned in July 2016 that George Papadopoulos, who was briefly an adviser to the Trump presidential campaign, "had been talking to someone in London about getting dirt that the Russians had on Hillary Clinton."

"The FBI didn't get any information that's part of the so-called Steele dossier, as I understand it, until after that," he said.

Regardless, he said, once it learned of the dossier, the FBI considered Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence officer who compiled it, to be a credible source, calling him "someone with a track record, someone who was a credible and respected member of an allied intelligence service during his career."