Trump expected in New York court as first criminal case against him nears trial

Former President Donald Trump is expected in a New York courtroom Thursday, when a judge is likely to cement the date for his first criminal trial, which is currently scheduled for next month.

At the hearing, state Judge Juan Merchan will first rule on several of Trump's long-shot motions to dismiss the case, which centers on allegations he falsified business records to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump faces 34 felony charges in the case, which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office brought almost a year ago.

The case was the first of what is now four criminal cases Trump faces, and it marked the first time any former president had been indicted. Trump has pleaded not guilty in all four cases and claimed they’re all part of a political “witch hunt” designed to hurt his 2024 run for the White House.

Merchan had already scheduled the trial for March 25, but that date came under question after a judge scheduled the trial in Trump’s federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., for March 4. That judge, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, said publicly that she spoke to Merchan about rescheduling the New York case before she did so.

Merchan, however, never officially rescheduled the case, and now the election interference trial has been put on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether to hear Trump's claim that presidential immunity protects him from the charges in that case.

Another federal criminal case alleging Trump mishandled national security information and tried to hide classified documents from the government is scheduled to go to trial in May, but the judge in that case, Aileen Cannon, is widely expected to push that date back because of complaints from Trump's lawyers about the amount of evidence they have to review.

A fourth criminal case, a state racketeering case in Georgia alleging Trump conspired to illegally overturn the 2020 election results in the state, doesn’t yet have a trial date. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office has asked the judge to schedule one for August.

The judge in the Fulton County case is holding a hearing Thursday involving Trump co-defendant Michael Roman's bid to disqualify Willis and dismiss the charges, requests Trump has joined.

In the New York case, Trump has asked Merchan to dismiss the criminal charges for a variety of reasons, including one arguing that he's the victim of "selective prosecution."

A grand jury indicted Trump on 34 felony counts last March. All the counts are tied to payments Trump made to reimburse his former lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 he paid Daniels to stay quiet during the 2016 election about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.

Trump has denied that he slept with Daniels, but he has acknowledged repaying Cohen. His attorneys have said he signed off on the payments — marked in his company's books as legal payments —because he didn’t want to upset his wife by having the allegations become public.

The DA has said the real reason Trump “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records” was to hide “damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.”

Falsifying business records in the first degree is a class E felony in New York. Each charge carries a maximum of four years in prison, which in most cases would be served concurrently. Legal analysts have said it is unlikely Trump would serve any prison time, but not all agree.

"The actual charges are felony charges. Certainly, prison time is a possibility," said Shan Wu, a former federal prosecutor who's now a white-collar defense lawyer. "The stakes are very high."