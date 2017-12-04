President Donald Trump on Monday offered his strongest support yet to embattled Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.

"Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet," Trump tweeted in the first of two posts.

"Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders...& so much more," Trump added, referring to Moore’s opponent in the race, Democrat Doug Jones. "Look at your 401-k's since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back!"

Moore responded moments later, tweeting that he was, "Thankful for President Trump's support."

“The America First agenda will #MAGA. Can't wait to help him #DrainTheSwamp. #ALSEN,” Moore posted.

Just eight days before the special Senate election in the state, polls have shown Moore and Jones in a dead heat.

Trump's tweets didn’t amount to an official endorsement but still marked his clearest and strongest remarks yet in support of Moore, whose campaign has been rocked in recent weeks by repeated allegations that he, years ago, engaged in sexual misconduct with women, some as young as 14.

Last month, Trump said Alabama voters must elect Moore to prevent the "liberal" Jones from winning.

"I can tell you one thing for sure: We don't need a liberal person in there, a Democrat, Jones," Trump said on Nov. 21.

Trump, repeatedly pressed on the accusations against Moore, said then that he took the GOP candidate at his word — that he did nothing wrong.

"He totally denies it. He says it didn't happen. And you know, you have to listen to him also," Trump said in response to shouted questions from reporters about the nine women who have made claims against Moore.

The White House, however, said last week that Trump would not campaign for Moore.