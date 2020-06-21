Trump officials defend coronavirus testing comments, crowd turnout

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Top Trump administration and campaign officials on Sunday tried to downplay President Donald Trump's remark at Saturday campaign rally about coronavirus testing as well as the lower-than-expected crowd turnout.

At the Tulsa event, where thousands of seats remained empty despite expectations of overcrowding, Trump called coronavirus testing "a double-edged sword" and claimed he told advisers to "slow the testing down, please."

"When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases, so I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please,'" Trump said, joking that so many tests are being conducted "that people don't even know what's going on."

"We got another one over here," he said, pointing into the crowd. "The young man is 10 years old. He’s got the sniffles. He’ll recover in about 15 minutes. That’s a case!"

Trump's remark, which echoed previous erroneous claims he's made about testing, came under fire soon after. A senior White House official told NBC News that Trump "was clearly speaking in jest to call out the media’s absurd coverage" of the pandemic.

Speaking with CNN's "State of the Union," top White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Trump's comment "was tongue in cheek."

"Come on now. Come on now. That was tongue in cheek, please," Navarro said. "I know it was tongue in cheek. That's news for you, tongue in cheek."

Navarro later called the comment "a light moment" for Trump "in a rally."

On CBS's "Face the Nation," Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the comment was the result of "frustration" over the press' "focus" on "an increasing case count."

"And we know that that's going to occur when you test individuals more and more and more," Wolf said.

However, many areas with higher case counts are also seeing increased hospitalizations and a spiking positive test rate, figures health experts use to measure the severity of an outbreak.

As of Saturday, an NBC News tracker has counted more than 2.2 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S., as well as more than 120,000 deaths.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, and his campaign were quick to push back on Trump's comments.

"More than three months ago, Donald Trump claimed that 'anybody that wants a test can get a test.' This was a lie — one that cost thousands of lives," Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement. "Tonight in Tulsa, the President explained why America lagged so many other nations in testing: because he 'said to my people slow the testing down please.'"

Biden himself tweeted: "Speed up the testing."

Speaking with "Fox News Sunday," Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders said Trump's "debacle of a rally last night will long be remembered."

Sanders pointed to the campaign's requirement that attendees sign a waiver absolving the campaign of any liability should they get sick with COVID-19 at the rally.

"But I think the most damning thing from that rally last night was in fact the president's admission that he said to his people to slow down the testing," she said. "This is an appalling attempt to lessen the numbers only to make him look good. So I think that's what will be remembered long after this debacle of a rally. The admission of the president that he slowed testing for his political benefit and not for the American people."

Trump is "not concerned with public health," Sanders said. "He's concerned with his ability to hold a rally."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, told "State of the Union" that Trump's rally was an "embarrassment" and that "this is no time to joke."

"Even if it were a joke, which it was not, it was an inappropriate joke," she said. "Do you think the people, the 120,000 families out there who are missing their loved ones thought it was funny?"

Meanwhile, after Trump and his campaign hyped up the potential for a massive crowd at the Tulsa event, his campaign was left to explain why a crowd that was supposed to be so large it required an overflow stage outside the BOK Center instead failed to fill much of the venue.

"The fact is that a week’s worth of the fake news media warning people away from the rally because of COVID and protestors, coupled with recent images of American cities on fire, had a real impact on people bringing their families and children to the rally," campaign manager Brad Parscale said. He also pushed back on reporting that TikTok users and K-Pop fans signed up en masse as a joke, artificially inflating registration numbers.

"Every rally is general admission — entry is on a first-come-first-served basis and prior registration is not required," he said, though he didn't address the large numbers of empty seats.

Parscale had earlier excitedly promoted that one million people had RSVP'd to the rally, setting high expectations for the crowd that was expected. Last week, Tulsa officials said they were prepared for about 100,000 people to be at the event. At the White House last week, Trump himself promised a total sellout saying "We've never had an empty seat, and we certainly won't in Oklahoma."

On "Fox News Sunday," Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp also claimed that Trump supporters were scared off by protesters demonstrating against the event.

"I'm telling you, there were people and families that ... couldn't bring their children because of concerns with the protesters," Schlapp said.

"We're showing pictures here and it shows big, empty areas," host Chris Wallace said in response. "Frankly, it makes you guys look silly when you deny the reality of what happened.”

Later, Schlapp said, "We're not denying the reality" of the crowd size, but that she would "love to see a Joe Biden rally."