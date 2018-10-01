Trump pardons father-and-son ranchers who set fires on federal lands

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned father-and-son ranchers from eastern Oregon who were convicted of setting fires on federal lands.

Dwight Hammond Jr., 76, and Steven Hammond, 49, were convicted of setting a fire in 2001 that consumed 139 acres of federal land, according to the Justice Department, which said the blaze covered up evidence of their illegal deer hunting. Steven Hammond later set a second fire in 2006; they were prosecuted for both fires in a 2012 jury trial.

The pair are currently in prison in California; it's not immediately clear when they will be freed.

During their trial, the Hammonds argued that the mandatory minimum five-year sentences were unconstitutional. The judge agreed, and they were sentenced to three months for the elder Hammond and a year for his son. They completed their sentences and were released, but the Justice Department appealed their reduced sentencing.

In late 2015, a second judge ordered the father and son back to prison to serve out the full five-year sentences, with credit for time already served. That second imprisonment spurred outrage in their community, which argued they had already served their time.

"This was unjust," the White House said in a statement from the press secretary, calling the appeal "overzealous" and the evidence used to convict them "conflicting."

The elder Hammond has served already approximately three years, according to the White House, while Steven Hammond has served approximately four years in prison to date.

A sign shows support for the Hammonds on Jan. 5, 2016, in Burns, Oregon. Rick Bowmer / AP file

"Justice is overdue for Dwight and Steven Hammond, both of whom are entirely deserving of these Grants of Executive Clemency," the White House statement said in a statement.

Some ranchers have protested federal ownership and control of lands in the West as federal overreach, and Trump's pardon is a sympathetic nod to those who share that view.

Their second imprisonment sparked a protest in Burns, Oregon, and later an armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge led by brothers Ammon and Ryan Bundy, sons of Cliven Bundy, the ranching family that disputes federal ownership of land their cattle grazes on.