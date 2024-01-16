Trump plans to attend start of new E. Jean Carroll trial after Iowa caucuses

Former President Donald Trump intends to attend the start of the new E. Jean Carroll civil damages trial on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with his travel plans.

Trump will travel from Des Moines, Iowa, to New York City following the state's caucuses that NBC News projected he won on Monday night.

The trial centers on a defamation case brought by Carroll, a magazine writer who accused the former president of raping her in the 1990s, then defaming her when she went public with her allegations.

A New York jury last year found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. She was awarded $5 million in damages in May. The jury did not find Trump liable for the rape allegations.

The second trial, set to start on Tuesday, involves Trump's public comments about Carroll that he made both while he was president and after the jury's verdict in May.

Cameras are not allowed in the U.S. District Court where the case is being heard and it is unlikely U.S. Secret Service would allow Trump to address cameras in front of the courthouse.

