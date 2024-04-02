IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case

BREAKING NEWS
Apr. 2, 2024, 12:40 AM UTC
Trump trials

Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case

The bond, reduced from the $464 million judgment that was originally due on March 25, prevents the seizure of Trump's assets while the case is on appeal.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York City on Jan. 11, 2024.
By Adam Reiss and Zoë Richards

Former President Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond in the New York civil fraud case, preventing seizure of his assets while the case is on appeal.

The bond comes after a state appeals court ruled last week that the former president and his co-defendants had 10 days to post the amount, which was reduced from the $464 million judgment that was originally due March 25.

Before last week's ruling, Trump was liable for $454 million, most of the fraud judgment, but the amount he owed had been growing by more than $111,000 daily due to added interest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Adam Reiss

Adam Reiss is a reporter and producer for NBC and MSNBC.

Zoë Richards

Zoë Richards is the evening politics reporter for NBC News.