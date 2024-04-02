Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case

Former President Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond in the New York civil fraud case, preventing seizure of his assets while the case is on appeal.

The bond comes after a state appeals court ruled last week that the former president and his co-defendants had 10 days to post the amount, which was reduced from the $464 million judgment that was originally due March 25.

Before last week's ruling, Trump was liable for $454 million, most of the fraud judgment, but the amount he owed had been growing by more than $111,000 daily due to added interest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.