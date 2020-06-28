Trump promotes video showing apparent supporter shouting 'white power'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump promoted a video on Twitter Sunday morning showing a man in a golf cart with Trump campaign gear shouting "white power."

The video, which Trump said was from the Florida retirement community known as The Villages, featured a parade of golf carts, some with pro-Trump signs, driving past anti-Trump protesters who were shouting curses at them. The man who is heard shouting "white power" was responding to protesters shouting "racist."

Hours later, the president deleted the tweet from his feed.

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages," Trump had written. "The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!"

Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said of Trump's promotion "there's no question he should not have retweeted it."

"He should just take it down," Scott said, adding he thinks the video is "indefensible."

"We should take it down," he said. "That's what I think."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elsewhere on "State of the Union" on Sunday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said "obviously neither the president, his administration nor I would do anything to be supportive of white supremacy or anything" of the like.

"I've not seen that, and so I don't want to comment further on that," Azar said after CNN's Jake Tapper played the video on air. "But obviously the president and I and his whole administration would stand against any acts of white supremacy."

The president has a history of problematic retweets dating back years, like when he promoted an account with the handle "WhiteGenocideTM" during the 2016 campaign and during recent months where he has increasingly retweeted accounts supportive or promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Trump has also been accused of appearing sympathetic to white supremacists. In 2017, Trump famously said that there were "very fine people" among a group of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump has remained steadfast in his opposition to renaming military bases and removing statues honoring members of the Confederacy even as members of his own party express openness to doing so. Trump has instead promoted harsh penalties for protesters who tear statutes down, some of which are not of Confederates.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that a vote for him will be a vote to protect "our Heritage, History and LAW & ORDER!"