Trump rallies in the South Bronx as he seeks to win over Black and Hispanic voters

NEW YORK — Donald Trump drew one of the most diverse rally crowds of his political career on Thursday when he made a pilgrimage to a New York borough that rejected him by a whopping 68 points in 2020.

Winning New York state is the longest of long shots for the former president, while pulling out a victory in the Bronx is inconceivable. But trends that were apparent at Trump’s Thursday rally there echoed broader themes of the 2024 campaign that have Democrats nervous headed into the fall: that a small but potentially powerful share of Black and Hispanic Americans, particularly younger voters, may break from President Joe Biden and vote for Trump, a third-party, or stay home.

NBC News spoke with nearly a dozen Bronx voters ahead of Trump’s speech, many of whom were not there to either attend Trump’s rally or a counterprotest. While some expressed disdain for the former president or said they felt he was crazy, others voiced appreciation for elements of his presidency — like the stimulus checks sent out during the Covid pandemic that bore his name — and said they saw no issue with him making an appearance in the Bronx.

Carolina de la Cruz in Crotona Park in the South Bronx on Thursday, with kids from her daycare. Lucia Buricelli for NBC News

Carolina de la Cruz, a Bronx resident who owns and operates a daycare, was taking some of her kids through Crotona Park Thursday afternoon to, as she said, help them connect with nature and participate in “tree-hugging.” She was unaware that Trump was set to deliver an address in the same park later that evening until she asked a police officer about the increased patrol.

No problem, she said. Though she identified as a Democrat, de la Cruz said she voted for Trump in 2020 and planned on voting for him this fall too.

“We definitely need a change,” she said, adding that her neighborhood has become more chaotic in recent years and that other friends and family who were repelled by Trump’s language and approach are now saying “we need” him back.

“They’re forgetting what he said and they’re more focused on what he was doing in power,” she said.

What’s more, there was frustration expressed by some voters over the influx of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border, particularly those being relocated to New York City, where they say there has been a strain on social services.

Roberto M., a Bronx resident who attended Trump’s rally after work and declined to give his full name, said he was keeping an open mind ahead of the fall and wanted to hear what Trump had to say. He said he voted for Biden in 2020.

Attendees at a campaign rally for Donald Trump in the South Bronx, Thursday. Lucia Buricelli for NBC News

Trump's rally Thursday was significantly more diverse than his usual crowds. Lucia Buricelli for NBC News

“A lot of people are considering giving him an opportunity,” the self-described moderate said, adding, “I’m all about social justice and people coming here to better their lives. But I feel like in this administration there’s been a lack of control with the influx of individuals that are coming here, especially in New York, where we’re seeing a lot of budget cuts due to trying to accommodate some people to get services.”

Trump’s rally was a rare mid-week campaign event for him as he’s been in court four days a week for his Manhattan criminal trial that is coming to a close. A verdict could come as soon as next week.

The South Bronx rally was framed as an effort to reach out to minority voters, and the crowd was much more diverse than traditional Trump events. As is the case with other Trump rallies, however, many of the attendees were not from the area where the event took place.

Trump could face a verdict in his criminal trial in New York as soon as next week. Lucia Buricelli for NBC News

In an event that lasted more than an hour, Trump spoke at length about his business career in New York, railed against Biden’s economic and immigration policies and painted his longtime home as an apocalyptic dystopia that only he can save.

“As soon as I get back into the Oval Office, I’m going to pick up the phone, I’m going to call your mayor and your governor and I’m going to say, ‘This is President Trump, and I want to come back and help,” he said, adding he would make the people of New York “very, very happy.”

At various points during the rally, chants of “build the wall” and “send them back” broke out when Trump was discussing immigration, including when he said Black and Hispanic Americans were facing the biggest negative consequences of undocumented immigrants entering the country.

Trump made pledges that included taking “back our parks” and renovating the entire New York City subway system — promising to “make it beautiful again.”

The Trump campaign has made an effort to try to win over some Black and Latino voters in 2024. Lucia Buricelli for NBC News

Many members of New York’s orthodox Jewish community, one of the more Trump-friendly demographics in the city, were in attendance on Thursday. When some Jewish attendees began chanting for the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, Trump said, “Many of the hostages that you’re waiting for, and everybody’s waiting for, are dead. And it’s a horrible thing.”

After repeating the falsehood that the 2020 election was rigged against him and that, if it had not been, the war between Israel and Hamas would not have happened, Trump seemed to call on some of the chanters to pipe down.

“Ok that’s enough. I know you’re on our side. But it’s enough,” he said, adding, “It’s a rough situation.”

He then leaned into a lengthy monologue about how to achieve personal success.

Earlier, Trump was introduced by a series of warm-up speakers, including Ruben Diaz Sr., a conservative Democratic former city councilman and former state senator, who said “Donald Trump is welcome here in the Bronx.”

Democrats and Trump’s critics were quick to push back on his Bronx rally, with the Biden campaign even pre-empting it by releasing two ads aimed at “challenging Trump’s baseless claims about his accomplishments for the Black community” that are running in battleground states. The ads point to Trump’s effort to lead the birther movement against former President Barack Obama and past anti-Black rhetoric, among other points.

In a statement, Janiyah Thomas, the Trump campaign’s director of Black media, called the effort “another cheap attempt from the Biden campaign to gaslight Black voters and fails to address Biden’s terrible policies that are hurting our community.”

A number of voters expressed support for Trump because of the stimulus checks they received while he was president. Lucia Buricelli for NBC News

Immigration was a hot issue at Trump's South Bronx rally. Lucia Buricelli for NBC News

Meanwhile, Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., who represents the district in which Trump’s rally took place, tweeted that while the event “may be IN the South Bronx but it is not OF the South Bronx. Bluntly put, the Trump transplants are much whiter than the locals of the South Bronx, which is almost entirely Latino and Black.”

Rev. Kiersten John Koy, president and CEO of The Arc of Justice, told NBC News while participating in a counterprotest outside the rally that the idea Trump is making inroads with communities of color was “a false narrative.”

“They’re pointing to polls that have questionable methodology,” she said. “They’re saying that Trump is increasing his support among Blacks and among Latinos, and we just see no evidence of that on the ground. As a matter of fact, people who were passing by wanted to know why we were here and we told them why and they decided to stay and join us because nobody who is authentically from The Bronx is willing to cosign hatred and xenophobia and misogyny, and all of the things that this guy represents.”

Tim Rios, a Bronx resident who was walking through Crotona Park hours before Trump’s address, said however that he found no problem with Trump coming to address his community.

“I don’t think he was that bad of a president,” Rios said, noting the stimulus payments that went out under Trump while adding that some of the concerns people had about Trump were overhyped. “Biden’s in right now and what’s going on? Nothing different.”