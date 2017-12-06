Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, upending U.S. policy

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the U.S. would officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, breaking with decades of precedent, sparking an uproar among world leaders, and further jeopardizing the prospects of Middle East peace.

"I have determined that is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," Trump said from the Diplomatic Reception Room in the White House. "I have judged this course of action to be in the best interests of the United States of America and of the pursuit of peace between Israel and the Palestinians."

"Today we finally acknowledge the obvious: That Jerusalem is Israel's capital,” the president added.

Trump also said he was putting in motion a move of the U.S. embassy to the holy city from Tel Aviv — a process that aides have said could take several years.

"This is nothing more than a recognition of reality. It is also the right thing to do, Trump said.

Trump said that as part of his decision he was "directing State Department to begin preparations to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem."

That includes "hiring architects, engineers and planners, so that a new embassy, when completed would be a magnificent tribute to peace."

After his remarks, Trump signed another six-month waiver to officially delay such a move — a document presidents have signed since 1995 as part of the Jerusalem Embassy Act.

Israel — whose parliament and supreme court are seated in Jerusalem — and the Palestinians both claim the city as their capital, and Trump's decision breaks decades of precedent for the U.S. to not take sides in the dispute over Jerusalem.

Since the 1979 Camp David Accords, U.S. presidents have refused to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel or move the U.S. embassy. The U.S. approach has been that Jerusalem's status should be negotiated between the Israelis and Palestinians.

The Palestinians have sought the city's eastern sector, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as the capital of a future independent state. They fear Trump's declaration essentially imposes on them a disastrous solution for one of the core issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

World leaders expressed grave concerns about the pending move, ahead of Trump's announcement, with Palestinian and Arab leaders warning that it could inflame the Arab world spark violence and further derail an already tenuous peace process.

Ahead of the announcement, Trump spoke on Tuesday with leaders in the Middle East, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, King Abdullah of Jordan and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the White House said.

During the campaign — and again in a joint appearance with Netanyahu earlier this year — Trump indicated he was leaning toward moving U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.