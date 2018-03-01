Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, Giuliani says

Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump repaid his attorney Michael Cohen the $130,000 Cohen paid porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election for her silence about her alleged affair with Trump in 2006, the president's new lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, said Wednesday night.
Appearing on Fox News Channel's "Hannity," Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and former U.S. attorney for Manhattan whom Trump hired to join his personal legal team last month, revealed for the first time that Trump had paid back the money to Cohen, who had said previously that he had paid Daniels with his own funds and without Trump's knowledge.
Cohen and White House aides have denied that Trump had an affair with Daniels. An attorney for Cohen told a federal judge last month that Cohen also represents Sean Hannity, the show's host.
"That was money that was paid by his lawyer" to Daniels, Giuliani told Hannity. "The president reimbursed it over several months," he said, adding that the payment didn't constitute an illegal campaign contribution, as Democrats and other critics of Trump have contended, asserting that it didn't come from campaign funds.
Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning to affirm Giuliani's claims, posting that Cohen "received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA."
Trump called such agreements "very common among celebrities and people of wealth," adding that, "in this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels)."
"The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair ... despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair," he tweeted. "Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction."
The White House declined to comment Wednesday night, referring reporters to Trump's outside legal team, which includes Giuliani.
Giuliani, for his part, had on Wednesday night said the payment, he said, is "going to turn out to be perfectly legal."
"That money was not campaign money," he said of Trump's reimbursement. "Sorry — I'm giving you a fact that you don't know. It's not campaign money — no campaign finance violation."
Giuliani later told The New York Times that after the presidential campaign, Cohen was reimbursed $460,000 or $470,000 in $35,000-a-month installments through a family account for having "settled several problems" for Trump.
Giuliani said he was "not clear” whether Trump was aware of the payments to Daniels when they were made, according to The Times.
"I don't think he did [know] until now," The Times quoted him as saying. "That removes the campaign finance violation, and we have all the documentary proof for it."
In an interview with The Washington Post Wednesday night, Giuliani also said Trump was "very pleased" that the former New York mayor had made public the additional details of the payments and that he and the president had discussed his revelation of the reimbursements long in advance.
"He was well-aware that at some point when I saw the opportunity, I was going to get this over with," Giuliani said, responding to a question about whether Trump was "angry" with him.
Meanwhile, Norm Eisen, chairman of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, a nonprofit group that has filed a complaint with the Justice Department over the payment to Daniels, suggested Wednesday night on Twitter that Trump still may have broken the law "by failing to disclose the loan from Cohen on his federal presidential financial disclosures."
As recently as last month, Trump denied that he had been aware at the time that Cohen had paid Daniels.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One in April, the president said not only that he hadn't known about the payment but also that he didn't know where the money had come from.
Asked why Cohen paid Daniels, Trump replied: "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael."
And it was only last month, in an interview on Fox News, that Trump even acknowledged that Cohen had represented him in the "crazy Stormy Daniels deal." The president then went on to reiterate that he had nothing to do with Cohen's business after the lawyer's office and hotel room were raided by the FBI.
Daniels has sued the president to void the nondisclosure agreement arranged by Cohen, alleging that it is invalid because Trump never signed it. She has described it as a "hush" money agreement intended to buy her silence before Election Day.
"I am absolutely speechless at this revelation," Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Wednesday night.
"The American people have been lied to about this agreement, about the $130,000," Avenatti said in an interview on MSNBC's "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell."
"There are going to be serious charges that may result from that," he said, adding: "Make no mistake about it: Justice is going to be served."
Giuliani also directly contradicted Trump's initial assertions in May 2017 that the FBI's investigation of alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign had nothing to do with his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.
The White House said at the time that Comey's handling of the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server was the reason for Comey's dismissal.
In an interview shortly thereafter with NBC News, the president said he fired Comey because "he's a showboat, he's a grandstander. The FBI has been in turmoil."
Trump also said that "when I decided to just do it I said to myself, I said, 'You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should’ve won.'"
Giuliani, however, said his client fired Comey because "Comey would not, among other things, say that [Trump] wasn't a target of the investigation."
The distinction is crucial, because Attorney General Jeff Sessions signed off on Comey's dismissal even though he had recused himself from involvement in the Russia investigation, raising the question of whether the attorney general violated his recusal.
"Every FBI agent in America has his head down because of you," Giuliani said, apparently addressing Comey directly. "Sorry, Jim. You're a liar, a disgraceful liar."
Giuliani also called on Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, to end special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation "in the interest of justice."
"There's been too much government misconduct," he said. "The crimes now have all been committed by the government and their agents."