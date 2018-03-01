Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, Giuliani says

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump repaid his attorney Michael Cohen the $130,000 Cohen paid porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election for her silence about her alleged affair with Trump in 2006, the president's new lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, said Wednesday night.

Appearing on Fox News Channel's "Hannity," Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and former U.S. attorney for Manhattan whom Trump hired to join his personal legal team last month, revealed for the first time that Trump had paid back the money to Cohen, who had said previously that he had paid Daniels with his own funds and without Trump's knowledge.

Cohen and White House aides have denied that Trump had an affair with Daniels. An attorney for Cohen told a federal judge last month that Cohen also represents Sean Hannity, the show's host.

"That was money that was paid by his lawyer" to Daniels, Giuliani told Hannity. "The president reimbursed it over several months," he said, adding that the payment didn't constitute an illegal campaign contribution, as Democrats and other critics of Trump have contended, asserting that it didn't come from campaign funds.

Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning to affirm Giuliani's claims, posting that Cohen "received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA."

Trump called such agreements "very common among celebrities and people of wealth," adding that, "in this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels)."

"The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair ... despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair," he tweeted. "Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction."

The White House declined to comment Wednesday night, referring reporters to Trump's outside legal team, which includes Giuliani.