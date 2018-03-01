Giuliani, for his part, said on Wednesday night that the payment is "going to turn out to be perfectly legal."

"That money was not campaign money," he said of Trump's reimbursement to Cohen. "Sorry — I'm giving you a fact that you don't know. It's not campaign money — no campaign finance violation."

Giuliani added, during an appearance Thursday morning on Fox News, that the money paid to Daniels was intended to protect Trump's family.

"This was for personal reasons. This was, the president had been hurt personally. Not politically, personally so much, and the first lady, by some of the false allegations, by one more false allegation, six years old, that I think he was trying to help the family," Giuliani said on "Fox and Friends."

Referring to Cohen, Giuliani said, "For that, the man is being treated like some kind of villain, and I think he was just being a good lawyer and a good man."

On Wednesday night, after his initial appearance on "Hannity," Giuliani told The New York Times that after the presidential campaign, Cohen was reimbursed $460,000 or $470,000 in $35,000-a-month installments through a Trump family account for having "settled several problems" for the president.

Giuliani said he was "not clear” whether Trump was aware of the payments to Daniels when they were made, according to The Times.

"I don't think he did (know) until now," Giuliani said. "That removes the campaign finance violation, and we have all the documentary proof for it."

In another interview on Wednesday night, with The Washington Post, Giuliani said the president was "very pleased" he had made public the additional details of the payments on Fox News and that he and Trump had discussed the plan for the revelation in advance.

"He was well aware that at some point when I saw the opportunity, I was going to get this over with," Giuliani said, responding to a question about whether Trump was "angry" with him for the revelation.

Meanwhile, Norm Eisen, chairman of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, a nonprofit group that has filed a complaint with the Justice Department over the payment to Daniels, suggested Wednesday night on Twitter that Trump may have broken the law "by failing to disclose the loan from Cohen on his federal presidential financial disclosures."

As recently as last month, Trump denied that he had been aware at the time that Cohen had paid Daniels.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One in April, the president said not only that he hadn't known about the payment but also that he didn't know where the money had come from.