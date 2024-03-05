IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump requests a new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

Trump's attorneys argued that the jury’s compensatory and punitive awards are out of proportion and should be cancelled.
Former President Donald Trump; E. Jean Carroll.
Former President Donald Trump; E. Jean Carroll.Getty Images; AFP
By Adam Reiss, Lisa Rubin and Zoë Richards

Donald Trump’s attorneys on Tuesday filed a motion for a new trial in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation case and asked a judge overseeing the case to cancel the judgment of $83 million dollars against the former president.

Trump attorneys Alina Habba and John Sauer argue that “a district court may grant a motion for a new trial if the verdict is against the weight of the evidence.” Habba also contended that the jury’s compensatory and punitive awards are out of proportion and motivated by sympathy rather than evidence and should be canceled. 

Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan declined to comment.  

This is a developing story.

