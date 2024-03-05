Trump requests a new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

Donald Trump’s attorneys on Tuesday filed a motion for a new trial in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation case and asked a judge overseeing the case to cancel the judgment of $83 million dollars against the former president.

Trump attorneys Alina Habba and John Sauer argue that “a district court may grant a motion for a new trial if the verdict is against the weight of the evidence.” Habba also contended that the jury’s compensatory and punitive awards are out of proportion and motivated by sympathy rather than evidence and should be canceled.

Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan declined to comment.

This is a developing story.