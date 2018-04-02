Trump resumes DACA blame game, says 'our country is being stolen'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

President Donald Trump on Monday morning unleashed another round of Twitter tough talk on illegal immigration, slamming Mexico and Democrats and demanding that Congress pass "border legislation."

"Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large 'Caravans' of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws," Trump wrote in the first of three early-morning tweets.

The president added that "Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation" and "use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People." The nuclear option refers to a last-resort maneuver in the Senate to change the rules so that action can be taken with a simple majority of 51 votes and not the 60-vote threshold that is needed for the minority to break a filibuster.

"Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don't allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!" he wrote.

Trump also resumed fire on the issue of DACA, writing that it is "dead because the Democrats didn't care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon."