President Donald Trump launched into a Twitter frenzy on Thursday morning, retweeting a meme and sending out typo-laden tweets to his followers — then deleting and tweeting again.

The president's morning on Twitter kicked off with a post attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan about the debt ceiling and legislation he hoped GOP leaders would pass.

"I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They..." Trump wrote in the first tweet. He soon added, "...didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess!" He later added: "The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed!That should NEVER have happened!"

About an hour after the first posting, Trump set the Twitterverse abuzz after he retweeted a meme showing himself "eclipsing" President Barack Obama.

President Donald Trump retweeted an image of him covering former President Barack Obama. @realDonaldTrump / Twitter

The four-way split image shows Trump moving slowly into frame until he completely covers the image of Obama. Trump is in color. Obama is in black and white.

The text on the meme reads, “The Best Eclipse Ever!"

The image came from YouTube actor and self-described political junkie Jerry Travone, who tweeted the meme at Trump.

Related: Trump Retweets User Who Called Him a ‘Fascist’

Travone did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

The majority of top responses to Trump's retweet suggested he take the image down or asked why he felt inclined to retweet the image.

“This is unbelievably inappropriate. You are the president to all Americans. Stop egging racists on,” one Twitter user, @AngelaBritzman, replied.

The Daily Beast writer Erin Gloria Ryan wrote that Trump didn’t understand the science of an eclipse.

“So he's the smaller thing that temporarily blocks the much bigger & brighter thing.... please my god teach this man how analogies work,” Ryan wrote.

Trump's morning wasn't done, though. He then tweeted twice, slamming the press over its coverage of the tonal shifts during his three most recent speeches.

“The Fake News is now complaining about my different types of back to back speeches. Well, their [sic] was Afghanistan (somber), the big Rally.....,” Trump tweeted. “...(enthusiastic, dynamic and fun) and the American Legion - V.A. (respectful and strong).To [sic] bad the Dems have no one who can change tones!”

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump tone varies greatly in different speeches 1:27 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1031455299541" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Trump then again tweeted the same two sentences, correcting the word "their" to "there" in the first tweet, but leaving the second the same.

He then sent out yet another tweet saying, "James Clapper, who famously got caught lying to Congress, is now an authority on Donald Trump. Will he show you his beautiful letter to me?"

Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, had questioned Trump's ability to lead the nation during an appearance on CNN Wednesday night.

But just as soon as they appeared, Trump deleted many of the tweets, and then sent them again, correcting his spelling.

The White House did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Trump recently tweeted — then deleted — another set of baffling messages.

One tweet showed a train with Trump's name on it running over the CNN logo. The other was a retweet of a user calling Trump a “fascist.”

Both tweets were removed less than an hour after they appeared.

One White House official, requesting anonymity, said at the time those tweets were sent out in error and deleted as soon as they were brought to the White Houses’ attention.