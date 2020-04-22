Trump reverses course, says 'too soon' for Georgia Gov. Kemp to reopen state

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he "strongly disagrees" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allow businesses like barber shops and nail salons to reopen, a day after he praised him during the White House briefing.
"I think it's too soon," Trump said at his daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday. "But at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right."
Asked about the same plan on Tuesday, Trump praised Kemp as "a capable man who knows what he's doing."
Kemp tweeted on Monday that "Due to favorable data & more testing, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools & massage therapists can reopen Friday, April 24 with Minimum Basic Operations."
The governor’s decision has been widely criticized by mayors in Georgia for being premature.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.