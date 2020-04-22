Watch live: Trump, coronavirus task force hold White House briefing

Trump reverses course, says 'too soon' for Georgia Gov. Kemp to reopen state

The president said he disagreed with Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen nail salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors - but he won't stop him
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference in downtown Atlanta on April 1, 2020.
By Dareh Gregorian

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he "strongly disagrees" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allow businesses like barber shops and nail salons to reopen, a day after he praised him during the White House briefing.

"I think it's too soon," Trump said at his daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday. "But at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right."

Asked about the same plan on Tuesday, Trump praised Kemp as "a capable man who knows what he's doing."

Kemp tweeted on Monday that "Due to favorable data & more testing, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools & massage therapists can reopen Friday, April 24 with Minimum Basic Operations."

The governor’s decision has been widely criticized by mayors in Georgia for being premature.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.